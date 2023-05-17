DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Congress chief ‘snubbed’ for CM post? Know who is in the lead

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File photo)

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has most likely been snubbed for the Karnataka Chief Minister post, and it is expected that it has been offered to senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah in the midst of the Karnataka CM post row.

The Karnataka elections 2023 were won by the Congress party by a massive majority, and DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have been battling for the Chief Minister post in the state, with Siddaramaiah taking a clear lead.

Soon after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the outgoing Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah met former party chief, Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar too met him and it’s learned that a proposal has been given to him for the southern state amid deliberations over the chief ministerial post.

Shivakumar arrived at 10 Janpath, where he met Rahul Gandhi. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over one hour. After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar reached party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence for a meeting with him.

His meeting with Rahul Gandhi came shortly after Siddaramaiah, former Karnataka Chief Minister met him too at his residence here. The meeting of two leaders with Rahul Gandhi came a day after they met Kharge separately in the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Even as Shivakumar is pitching for his candidature for the top post in the state, it is learned that to convince the Kanakpura MLA (Shivakumar), a formula has been given to him. The Congress has offered him the deputy CM post as well as 6 cabinet posts and has promised that most ministers will be from his faction.

The source also indicated that this current formula will work till 2024 and his work and dedication towards the party will not be forgotten thus he has been asked to give a good result in the next year's assembly elections.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Karnataka CM race: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi