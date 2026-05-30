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DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 amid major power transition

Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president, DK Shivakumar, is scheduled to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3, Wednesday, in Bengaluru, according to government sources.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 30, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 amid major power transition
DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3
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Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president, DK Shivakumar, is scheduled to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3, Wednesday, in Bengaluru, according to government sources. This comes days after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister after an intense power struggle since the Congress formed the government three years ago. 

 

 

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