DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 amid major power transition

INDIA
Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president, DK Shivakumar, is scheduled to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3, Wednesday, in Bengaluru, according to government sources.
Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president, DK Shivakumar, is scheduled to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3, Wednesday, in Bengaluru, according to government sources. This comes days after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister after an intense power struggle since the Congress formed the government three years ago.