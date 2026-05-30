INDIA

DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 amid major power transition

Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president, DK Shivakumar, is scheduled to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3, Wednesday, in Bengaluru, according to government sources.

DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3

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