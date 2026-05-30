DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka CM on June 3 after being elected leader of Congress Legislature Party

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3 at 4:05 pm at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The Governor's invitation came after Shivakumar submitted a letter earlier in the day staking claim to form the government following his election as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday (May 30) officially invited former deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar to form the new government in the southern state. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 3 at 4:05 pm at the Lok Bhavan in state capital Bengaluru. The Governor's invitation came after Shivakumar submitted a letter earlier in the day staking claim to form the government following his election as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

According to an official communication from the Raj Bhavan, Governor Gehlot invited Shivakumar and his council of ministers to take the oath of office. "I am in receipt of your letter dated 30th May, 2026 staking claim to form the Government. I invite you to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with team members. The oath ceremony will take place at 04-05 PM on 3rd June, 2026, in Lok Bhavan premises," the letter read.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party unanimously elected Shivakumar as its new leader during a meeting held at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name for the post, while senior Congress leader Dr. G Parameshwar seconded the proposal. The resolution was passed unanimously. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal later announced that Shivakumar had been elected the new leader of the CLP and that he would take oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka, had resigned on May 28, saying that his decision was voluntary and made after the suggestion of the party high command. The Congress government in Karnataka has completed three years in office since winning the 2023 assembly election. The party is now holding talks on the composition of the new council of ministers.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).