DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka's new Chief Minister

DK Shivakumar took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday afternoon in a swearing-in ceremony that was attended by former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and others. He was seen holding a copy of the Constitution of India.

Karnataka is witnessing a major overhaul of the state cabinet as the Siddaramaiah government becomes a thing of the past. After his resignation few days ago, the event that culminated after months of internal struggles and disagreements, the former deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday afternoon.

He took the oath as the new CM of Karnataka carrying a copy of the Constitution of India. Before taking oath, Shivakumar bowed down to people and greeted Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. He also greeted his predecessor Siddaramaiah before the oath-taking ceremony