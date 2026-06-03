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DK Shivakumar set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister; first cabinet likely to include 13 ministers

DK Shivakumar is set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister along with the first batch of ministers.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 07:28 AM IST

DK Shivakumar set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister; first cabinet likely to include 13 ministers
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Congress leader DK Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a new administration in the state. Alongside him, the first batch of ministers is expected to take the oath of office at a ceremony scheduled for 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Party sources indicated that around 13 ministers are likely to join the cabinet in the initial phase, while discussions regarding the remaining positions are expected to continue over the coming weeks.

Cabinet formation nears completion

Senior Congress leaders in Delhi held several rounds of consultations on Tuesday to finalise the list of ministers. Key figures involved in the discussions included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Among those expected to secure ministerial berths are G. Parameshwara, KJ George, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Ramalinga Reddy, UT Khader and Eshwar Khandre. Other names reportedly under consideration include Roopakala Shashidhar, BK Hariprasad, KH Muniyappa, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Byrati Suresh.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the final list of ministers would be communicated by the party leadership on Wednesday morning or later in the day.

Deputy Chief Minister decision yet to be finalised

The question of appointing a Deputy Chief Minister remains unresolved. While G. Parameshwara is being viewed as a leading contender for the position, party leaders have suggested that a final decision may be postponed until a later cabinet expansion.

Sources said the issue was discussed as part of efforts to maintain political balance within the party. However, there was no consensus on making the appointment immediately.

More ministers likely in future expansion

Congress leaders indicated that the cabinet could be expanded within a month, allowing the party to accommodate additional leaders. The delay is reportedly linked to ongoing consultations and political considerations, including upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In a related development, Siddaramaiah was recently inducted into the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, ahead of the formation of the new government.

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