DK Shivakumar says VG Siddhartha called him on July 28, suspects he may have been abducted

Shivakumar, who also paid a visit to SM Krishna, said he suspects that Siddhartha may have been abducted.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he received a call from VG Siddhartha, the owner-founder of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, on July 28 asking if the two could meet.

Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, was reported to have gone missing after he left from Bengaluru on Monday night, police said. A massive search operation is currently underway to locate the missing businessman.

"I received a call from him on the 28th asking if we could meet up," the former Karnataka minister said in Tweet.

The letter purportedly written by Shri VG Siddhartha which is circulating is dated July 27th.



I received a call from him on the 28th asking if we could meet up.



It’s unbelievable that a courageous man like him would resort to this. pic.twitter.com/bXcJhHz0QS — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 30, 2019

“The current suspicion is that he may be in the water but my suspicion is that someone has taken him away. I have a doubt that there could be deeper reasons for this. Whatever it may be, the investigation will reveal," Shivakumar, who served as the Water Resources Minister in the Congress-JDS government said.

"He called me on July 28 and told me he wanted to meet me. I told him I would meet him the next day or the day after that. But now I have received this information that he is missing. He is a man with a big heart, who gave jobs to over 50,000 people of the state,” he added.

In a tweet, sharing the letter from Siddhartha to the board of directors and employees of Coffee Day Enterprises, Shivakumar said: "it’s unbelievable that a courageous man like him would resort to this."

"I have failed as an entrepreneur," Siddhartha said in the purported letter

"After 37 years, with strong commitment to hard work, having directly created 30,000 jobs in our companies and their subsidiaries, as well as 20,000 jobs in technology company where I have been a large shareholder since its founding, I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts", he said.

Siddhartha, who recently sold shares owned by Coffee Day Trading and Coffee Day Enterprises in software firm Mindtree to L&T, also alleged harassment from tax authorities.

"There was a lot of harassment from the previous DG Income Tax in the form of attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us," he said.

He finally sold his shares to L&T for Rs 3,269 crore.

"The law should hold me and only me accountable, as I have withheld this information from everybody including my family," Siddhartha said in the letter.

Claiming that his intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody, he said, "I have failed as an entrepreneur. This is my sincere submission. I hope someday you will understand, forgive and pardon me".