DK Shivakumar hints at stepping down from post of Karnataka Congress President, says, 'I do not want to...'

Addressing a party event marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Wednesday, Shivakumar said that he does not want to remain the KPCC chief forever.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hinted at stepping down from the post of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, saying "others should also be given a chance."

Addressing a party event marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Wednesday, Shivakumar said that he does not want to remain the KPCC chief forever. He added that he wanted to step down from the post when he became the Deputy CM in 2023, but continued after being instructed by the high command.

In his first statement after his visit to Delhi, he said, "I do not want to remain in the post of KPCC President forever. I took office as KPCC President in 2020. I have already completed five years and five months. When the Congress came to power with a majority in the 2023 assembly elections, I became the Deputy Chief Minister. I was ready to leave the post of KPCC President then, but I continued as instructed by the high command leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. It will be six years next March 2026. Others should also be given a chance."

However, Shivakumar clarified that he will continue to be a part of the party leadership in Karnataka, even after stepping down from the KPCC chief post.

"It doesn't matter whether I am here or not. Even if I leave the post, I will continue to work at the forefront of the leadership and the party. Where I am and what I have become don't matter. The work done during my tenure will be permanent. I have started 100 new party buildings. I have set a precedent as the party president. I will continue to work as long as the Gandhi family and the AICC president want me to," he said.

Interestingly, Shivakumar had dismissed speculations around him stepping down from the post on November 16.

Earlier, he had said, "I have worked to build the party day in and day out, and I will continue to do so. My mental, physical and political health is good. I have to ensure that the foundation stone is laid for 100 Congress party offices in Karnataka. I am going to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. I have penned the book on Gandhi Bharat, and I have to fix the release date. We have to celebrate the foundation day of Congress. Who will do all this? I have to do it. Why should I resign from the KPCC Presidency? There is no need for it."

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)