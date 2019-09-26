DK Shivakumar approaches Delhi High Court for bail in money laundering case

Headlines

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

TS TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check, other details here

NEET PG 2023: Health Ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories; details inside

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

IRCTC tour package: Explore Ladakh with a thrilling 4-day trip under budget

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

TS TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check, other details here

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

8 superfoods that help slow aging

8 Fruits you should not eat during cold and cough

Hyena to Crocodile: 10 Animals with razor-sharp jaws

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

Amid name change debate, Kangana Ranaut says she 'feels better saying Bharat' but doesn't 'hate' saying India

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

HomeIndia

India

DK Shivakumar approaches Delhi High Court for bail in money laundering case

On Wednesday, the CBI court rejected the regular bail plea of Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case stating that he is "not entitled to bail" at this stage.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 26, 2019, 02:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar has now approached the Delhi High Court for bail in a money-laundering case after a special CBI court on Wednesday had dismissed his plea.

On Wednesday, the CBI court rejected the regular bail plea of Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case stating that he is "not entitled to bail" at this stage.

The bail plea was rejected by special court judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who said that investigation agency must get a free and fair chance to reach a logical conclusion.

The court added that the "accused is not entitled to bail" at this stage of the investigation, adding that the Enforcement Directorate arguments had presented some crucial documents and list of 317 alleged bank accounts of the accused.

The court had also directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of his all medical issues and take him to Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals if needed.

Shivakumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody of Enforcement Directorate, sought bail on health grounds.

However, the ED opposed the bail stating that the accused may influence witness and tamper proofs.

On September 19, during the course of proceedings regarding Shivakumar's bail, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natraj said that Shivakumar had made a transaction of 2 crores by cash.

"Total credit in two of his accounts is 161 crores. Prima facie, they have projected Rs 80 crore in the name of the daughter, borrowing is also of a substantial amount," he told the court.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3 and was in its custody since then. A Delhi court had sent him to judicial custody till October 1.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.

The department had said that it came across money laundering and hawala operations involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicted heavy rainfall in various states for next 3 days; check state-wise forecast

Know real reason why Nayanthara did not promote her Bollywood debut Jawan, was absent from film's success meet

IRCTC tour package: Explore Ladakh with a thrilling 4-day trip under budget

'2 minutes of silence for 150+ bowlers': Fans react as Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 ranked bowler in ODI cricket

India’s tit for tat move: MEA expels Canadian diplomat after Trudeau’s allegations on Nijjar’s death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE