DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar death case in Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar: Police to question girlfriend

Bhubaneshwar has recently witnessed the death of its popular citizen DJ Azex, whose real name was Akshay Kumar. His alleged girlfriend’s name has been mentioned by family members during investigation.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Image: Instagram

One works for years to make a space for themselves in performing art, and then leave the place just like that. A similar story has happened with Bhubaneshwar-based disc jockey Akshay Kumar, who went with stage name DJ Azex. He was found dead in his Odisha house on March 18, Saturday.

As per reports, the city was witnessing thunderstorm on March 18 and the DJ was in his room. When he didn’t come out for a long time, his acquaintances broke open the room and found him dead.

Now, the family is alleging foul play in the matter. As per Odisha TV, Azex’s uncle Bholanath Moharana has pointed finger towards a woman the DJ was in a relationship with. He has been quoted as saying, “At around 10:30 pm yesterday, I got information about the incident and soon family members took him to a private hospital. A girl with whom Akshay was in a relationship and one of her friends are behind this.”

The police is likely to question the alleged girlfriend in the case and the deceased’s phone might provide important leads in the death case.

The DJ was very popular on Instagram with over 96,000 followers. His profile suggests that he was also known as ‘Smiling DJ’ because of his jovial nature.

