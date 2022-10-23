Before Diwali 2022, Punjab sets record by lighting world's largest diya made of 1,000 kg steel (photo: kayjay34350/Twitter)

To celebrate the festival of Diwali, people light different types of diyas in their homes. But in Punjab’s Mohali, Hero Homes has lit a unique diya, the world’s largest diya made of approximately 1,000 kg steel.

The world's largest diya measuring 3.37m in diameter was lit on Saturday to spread the message of world peace, secularism, and humanism. Over 10,000 citizens pooled approximately 3,560 litres of organic oil to create this unique diya. Lt Gen (retd.) K. J. Singh PVSM, AVSM, former GOC Western Command, lit the diya.

It was lit in the presence of official adjudicators of the Guinness Book of World Records, who were present at the society of Hero Homes at Mohali to record this feat. According to the Guinness Books of Records, the diya was prepared using 3,560 litres of cooking oil and qualifies as the world’s biggest diya ever lit.

