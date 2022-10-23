Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Before Diwali 2022, Punjab sets record by lighting world's largest diya made of 1,000 kg steel

According to the Guinness Book of Records, this diya has been lit with 3,560 litres of cooking oil and has become the world's largest diya ever.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Before Diwali 2022, Punjab sets record by lighting world's largest diya made of 1,000 kg steel
Before Diwali 2022, Punjab sets record by lighting world's largest diya made of 1,000 kg steel (photo: kayjay34350/Twitter)

To celebrate the festival of Diwali, people light different types of diyas in their homes. But in Punjab’s Mohali, Hero Homes has lit a unique diya, the world’s largest diya made of approximately  1,000 kg steel.

The world's largest diya measuring 3.37m in diameter was lit on Saturday to spread the message of world peace, secularism, and humanism. Over 10,000 citizens pooled approximately 3,560 litres of organic oil to create this unique diya. Lt Gen (retd.) K. J. Singh PVSM, AVSM, former GOC Western Command, lit the diya.

It was lit in the presence of official adjudicators of the Guinness Book of World Records, who were present at the society of Hero Homes at Mohali to record this feat. According to the Guinness Books of Records, the diya was prepared using 3,560 litres of cooking oil and qualifies as the world’s biggest diya ever lit.

READ | Chhoti Diwali 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.