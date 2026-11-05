Diwali Holidays 2026: Will schools remain closed after Diwali? Check state-wise list here

Schools in several Indian states are preparing for Diwali holidays in November 2026, with students expected to receive breaks of varying lengths based on regional festival calendars.

Schools across several Indian states are preparing for Diwali holidays in November 2026, with students set to receive breaks of varying lengths depending on regional festival calendars.

While Diwali falls on November 8, a Sunday, several states have announced additional holidays for celebrations such as Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Kali Puja and Chhath Puja.

Rajasthan, Bihar lead with extended vacations

Rajasthan and Bihar are among states with extended school vacations this year. Schools in Rajasthan are observing mid-term break from November 4 to November 15, with regular classes scheduled to resume on November 16.

In Bihar, government schools will remain closed from November 7 to November 17, covering several festivals following Diwali.

Other states, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, have holidays scheduled around individual festivals. However, exact closure dates may differ depending on school boards, local administrations and institutional calendars.

Students and parents should check their respective school holiday notices before making travel or other festive plans, particularly in states where holidays are spread across multiple dates rather than declared as one continuous vacation.

Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh holiday dates

Festival calendar will also affect schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, although duration of break varies by region and institution.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai's municipal and aided primary schools are scheduled to remain closed from November 5 to November 23, with reopening expected on November 25 after Guru Nanak Jayanti. In Pune, reported vacation runs from November 5 to November 18, with classes expected to resume on November 19.

State-wise Diwali vacation dates 2026

Rajasthan: November 4 to 15; reopening November 16

Maharashtra (Mumbai): November 5 to 23; reopening November 25

Maharashtra (Pune private): November 5 to 18; reopening November 19

Goa: November 2 to 21

Gujarat: November 5 to 25

Bihar (government): November 7 to 17; reopening November 18

Chhattisgarh: November 6 to 11; reopening November 12

Uttar Pradesh: November 8, 9 and 11

Delhi: November 11 for Bhai Dooj, subject to school calendar

Haryana: November 9 for Vishwakarma Day

West Bengal: Extended Durga Puja vacation until November 12

Assam: November 8 and 11, with additional local holidays

Odisha: November 8, 18 and 24

Jharkhand: November 8, 9 and 11, with Chhath-related holidays from November 13 to 16

Festival-wise holidays

Apart from main Diwali celebration, several festivals in November may result in additional closures. These include Dhanteras on November 6, Chhoti Diwali on November 7, Diwali on November 8, Govardhan Puja on November 9, Bhai Dooj on November 11, Chhath Puja on November 15-16, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24.

Government, private, CBSE and ICSE schools may follow different holiday schedules, and local administrations can issue separate instructions.