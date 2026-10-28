Diwali gift to government employees, DA increased 3%, details here

The DA for central government staff and DR for pensioners will rise from 60 percent to 63 percent of basic pay and pension respectively, effective July 1, 2026, Vaishnaw said while announcing the hike.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the central government has cleared a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with effect from July 1 this year.

The DA for central government staff and DR for pensioners will rise from 60 percent to 63 percent of basic pay and pension respectively, effective July 1, 2026, Vaishnaw said while announcing the hike.

DA hike to benefit over 1 crore staff, pensioners

The increase in DA and DR will have a combined annual financial implication of Rs 10,016 crore for the government exchequer, he said, adding that it is expected to benefit about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. The revision is aimed at providing relief from inflation by adjusting allowances for serving staff and pensioners.

The hike will also revise DA rates for employees drawing pay under 6th and 5th CPC scales.

For 6th CPC employees, DA will increase from 262 percent to 269 percent of basic pay — up seven percentage points. For 5th CPC employees, the allowance will go up from 483 percent to 497 percent — an increase of 14 percentage points. The new rates will take effect from July 1, 2026.

The hike in DA and DR will cost the government exchequer a combined Rs 10,016 crore annually. It is likely to benefit about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. The move is aimed at offsetting rising prices by revising allowances for in-service employees and pensioners.

The government also approved Rs 7,395 crore for the PM Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana as part of other Cabinet decisions.

Also among the Cabinet decisions were a Rs 10,000 crore scheme to promote container manufacturing and a Rs 1,856 crore Khelo India Sports Goods and Manufacturing scheme.

3% DA Hike: How much extra will you earn?

You can calculate the benefit of the 3 percentage point DA hike by applying the extra 3% to basic pay. For example, an employee with a basic pay of Rs 30,000 will see a monthly increase of Rs 900. An employee with a basic of Rs 40,000 will get Rs 1,200 more per month.

Dearness Allowance is calculated as a percentage of basic pay. So, a 3-percentage-point hike in the DA rate means an additional amount equal to 3% of basic pay.