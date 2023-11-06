Delhi-NCR news: Delhi government employees to get Rs 7,000-Rs 80,000 Diwali bonus, check details

CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 8,000 bonus ahead of Diwali for Delhi government employees.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a bonus ahead of Diwali for Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees on November 6.

"We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonuses to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Kejriwal said in a press briefing.



The chief minister said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future.