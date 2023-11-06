Delhi-NCR news: Delhi government employees to get Rs 7,000-Rs 80,000 Diwali bonus, check details

Headlines

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 55% off on tripods

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq applaud Virat Kohli's 'Top of the Ladder' achievement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023; Get the best deals and offers on wardrobe

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea accuse Microsoft, Amazon of causing Rs 3000 loss, hurting India; here’s why

Who was Prathima KS, Karnataka officer mysteriously murdered after multiple raids? Sequence of events

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 55% off on tripods

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq applaud Virat Kohli's 'Top of the Ladder' achievement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023; Get the best deals and offers on wardrobe

7 Toughest exams in the World

Hypertension: 8 Lifestyle changes to manage blood pressure

7 Ways to improve eyesight naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Bollywood's biggest flop actor today has 9 consecutive flops, only one hit ever, this star kid still has 200-crore film

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR news: Delhi government employees to get Rs 7,000-Rs 80,000 Diwali bonus, check details

CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 8,000 bonus ahead of Diwali for Delhi government employees.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a bonus ahead of Diwali for Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees on November 6. 

"We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," said Kejriwal. 

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonuses to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

The chief minister said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, shares good relations with Anushka, her husband is...

'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

World Cup 2023: India, South Africa secure semi-final spots, know qualification scenario for other teams

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE