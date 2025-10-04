Diwali, Chhath Puja 2025: Check history, dates, significance and more

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner. While there are many stories behind the festival of Diwali, the most popular belief is that when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile in the forest, the people of the kingdom welcomed him by lighting diyas and celebrating.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner. While there are many stories behind the festival of Diwali, the most popular belief is that when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile in the forest, the people of the kingdom welcomed him by lighting diyas and celebrating with joy. Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

While you're scratching your head about whether the festival is on October 20 or 21, let us help you! Lakshmi Puja, the main day of the festival, is marked on the new moon night (Amavasya) of the Kartik month. For 2025, Diwali is likely to fall either on October 20 (Monday) or October 21 (Tuesday), depending on the exact tithi of Amavasya.

Diwali 2025: Key dates to remember

Dhanteras: October 18, 2025(Saturday)

Narak Chaturdashi: October 20, 2025 (Sunday)

Main Diwali (also known as Badi Diwali) Lakshmi Puja: October 21, 2025 (Monday)

Govardhan Puja: October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja: October 23, 2025 (Thursday)

Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja, also known as Chhath Mahaparv, is prominently celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In Chhath Puja, devotees worship the sun and nature, expressing gratitude towards their life-giving energy. Chhathi Maiya is also worshipped by devotees, as they pray for longevity and prosperity in their families. The four-day festival includes a holy bath, fasting, and riverbank rituals.

This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated between October 25 and 28.

Nahaye-Khaye: October 25

Kharna: October 26

Sandhya Ardh: October 27

Usha Ardh: October 28