To prepare for the festive rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has announced the operation of several special trains to facilitate travel between Delhi and Bihar.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday that the Indian Railways will operate 7,000 special trains this year to accommodate the increased passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja. These trains are expected to facilitate an additional two lakh passengers daily.

According to railway officials, 4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year to cater to the festive rush. Considering the increase in passengers' footfall, the ministry has decided to enhance the services this year, the officials said.

The Northern Railway (NR) will operate a substantial number of trains as a lot of passengers travel to the eastern parts of the country during this period. In a recent press statement, the NR said it will operate around 3,050 trips of special trains to help people reach their respective destinations.

Chhath Puja Special Trains To Bihar

From Delhi to Patna: This train will operate on select days—October 29, 31, November 2, and 5—departing from New Delhi at 8:25 AM and reaching Patna Junction at 8:30 PM, with multiple stops along the route.

Return Journey (Patna to Delhi): The train will run on October 30, November 1, 3, and 6, leaving Patna at 7:30 AM and arriving in New Delhi at 7:35 PM, making stops at key stations such as Ara, Buxar, and Kanpur Central.

(with inputs from PTI)