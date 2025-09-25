Diwali Gift for Government Employees: Cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus for 10.9 lakh railway staff

The government’s exchequer will bear the expenditure of Rs 1,866 crore for 2024-25.

The central government has approved a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for Indian Railway employees, to be given as a Diwali bonus, according to CNBC TV-18 Awaaz. The move is expected to benefit 10.9 lakh railway workers, with the government’s exchequer covering Rs 1,866 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Last year, on October 3, 2024, the Union Cabinet had approved a productivity-linked incentive for over 11.72 lakh railway workers. The incentive amounted to Rs 2,029 crore, equivalent to 78 days’ salary, and was distributed among various categories of railway staff, including:

Track maintainers

Loco pilots

Train managers (guards)

Station masters

Supervisors, technicians, and technician assistants

Pointsmen and ministerial staff

Other Group XC workers

The productivity-linked bonus (PLB) is designed to motivate railway employees to enhance the overall performance of the Indian Railways. Eligible workers typically receive their PLB payments annually, ahead of major festivals such as Durga Puja and Dussehra.

This year’s announcement comes as a Diwali gift for railway employees, ensuring that staff are rewarded for their contribution to the efficient functioning of the nation’s rail network.