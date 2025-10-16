Diwali bonus for BMC these employees! To receive ex-gratia payment of Rs 31,000

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a mega Diwali bonus for its employees. The corporation announced on Thursday that it will provide ex-gratia payment of Rs 31,000 for its staff.

“Each eligible BMC officer and employee, along with teachers and non-teaching staff of aided private primary and secondary schools, including teaching assistants and education service workers will receive Rs 31,000 as ex gratia. Ex gratia will also be given to shikshan sevaks and employees of teacher training institutes (aided and unaided),” a BMC release said. Additionally, the community health volunteers (CHVs) will be given a ‘Bhai Dooj’ gift worth Rs 14,000. Along with that, kindergarten teachers and helpers will receive Rs 5,000, the release added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have extended Diwali greetings to all BMC officers and employees, it said. The official release by the BMC said that teaching assistants, education service workers, shikshan sevaks, and staff of aided and unaided teacher training institutes will also be gifted and get the price.