Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff

Last year, nearly 11 lakh employees received the payout, which not only boosted morale but also added to festive season spending across the country.

Good news for railway employees, with the festive season around the corner, the government is set to approve a productivity-linked bonus for railway staff. The move is expected to bring cheer to families and boost spending ahead of Diwali.

According to government sources, the Union Cabinet will soon clear the incentive scheme for non-gazetted railway workers. The bonus is meant to recognise their hard work in keeping one of India’s most important transport systems running efficiently.

Last year, nearly 11 lakh railway workers received the bonus, which lifted morale and supported festive spending across the country. A similar decision this year is likely to have the same positive effect.

Retailers are also hopeful, as the bonus could lead to higher demand during the festive season. With recent GST rate cuts on several products, businesses are counting on stronger sales.

For railway families, the extra money will mean more disposable income, and for the market, it promises a lively shopping season covering everything from electronics and appliances to clothing and festive goods.