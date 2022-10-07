Diwali bonanza for Delhi government employees: DA increased by 4 percent

In good news for the Delhi government employees, the AAP government has ordered that all of its employees will get a dearness alliance hike of 4 percent in line with the Central government's decision to increase the hike.

Endorsing the revision of rates by the Centre, the finance department of the Delhi government has forwarded the details to its concerned departments and autonomous bodies, according to an official order.

Ahead of Diwali, the Union Cabinet on September 28 increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 percent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

With inputs from PTI