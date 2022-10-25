Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark

Delhi air pollution (File)

The air quality index of Delhi and adjoining areas was hovering well into the very poor category on the night of Diwali. The people of the national capital and neighbouring Noida flouted the cracker ban in several areas, leading to a rise in pollution levels.

As per SAFAR, Delhi's air quality index was 323 late Monday night. Noida's AQI was worse at 342.

Many areas of the two cities witnessed slightly foggy conditions.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 Moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

The AAP government in Delhi had banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers. It had said those violating the ban would be fined and jailed for six months. But crackers were burnt anyway in several areas.

On Monday, Delhi's air quality inched closer to the very poor category (298) due to unfavorable meteorological conditions, firecrackers and crop-residue burning.

On Sunday, Delhi's AQI was 259.