Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark

Delhi pollution: Many areas of the two cities witnessed slightly foggy conditions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
Delhi air pollution (File)

The air quality index of Delhi and adjoining areas was hovering well into the very poor category on the night of Diwali. The people of the national capital and neighbouring Noida flouted the cracker ban in several areas, leading to a rise in pollution levels.

As per SAFAR, Delhi's air quality index was 323 late  Monday night. Noida's AQI was worse at 342.

Many areas of the two cities witnessed slightly foggy conditions.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 Moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.

The AAP government in Delhi had banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers. It had said those violating the ban would be fined and jailed for six months. But crackers were burnt anyway in several areas.

On Monday, Delhi's air quality inched closer to the very poor category (298) due to unfavorable meteorological conditions, firecrackers and crop-residue burning.

On Sunday, Delhi's AQI was 259.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Hina Khan looks stunning in colourful beachwear, shares photos from Thailand
Bengaluru floods: Heavy rains continue to batter the city; IMD predicts heavy rainfall until September 9 - In Pics
In pics: 6 times Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda proved himself as true fashion icon
Brahmastra 2: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, 5 actors who could play Dev in Ayan Mukerji's film
The Archies, Chakda Xpress, Qala, Khufiya, Kathal: A look at upcoming films on Netflix
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Diwali 2022: Know time, significance of Muhurat trading
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.