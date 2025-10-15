Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra also allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, limiting the timings to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm. Know what are green crackers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the firecracker ban conditions in the Delhi-National Capital Region ahead of Diwali and allowed the bursting and sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra also allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, limiting the timings to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm.

What are green crackers?

As the name suggests, green crackers are environment-friendly crackers that are bound to produce less air and noise pollution, making Diwali fun and safer for all. Green crackers can easily be spotted in the shops, as they have the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR NEERI) logo on their packaging.

According to CRIS NEERI, green crackers are made with a reduced shell size and use a lesser amount of raw materials, as compared to normal firecrackers. They are manufactured without the usage of ash and other additives such as dust suppressants.

Green crackers have a reduced amount of particulate matter (PM) emission, and they also produce 30 percent less noise when they burst, leading to a lesser amount of noise pollution for your neighbours.

How green crackers will help Delhi?

The recent ruling differs from past restrictions, where the National Green Tribunal had imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR in 2020 to curb pollution. In 2024, the Supreme Court extended this ban, prohibiting all fireworks unless they were proven to be environmentally friendly.

Meanwhile, the apex court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state boards to monitor air and water quality during the period and submit a report from October 14 to 21 on the impact of fireworks on Delhi's air.

It also took note of the Delhi government's October 14, 2024, order that had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, which was later extended to the entire NCR. The bench said it was necessary to re-examine that approach in light of public sentiment and enforcement realities.