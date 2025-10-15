Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other details

A complete ban on the firecracker in Delhi-NCR has been lifted as the Supreme Court gave a nod to bursting of green firecrackers between October 18 and October 21 within restricted time limit. The apex court said the firecrackers will be allowed only between 6am and 8 am and then 8pm to 10pm.

A complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR has been lifted as the Supreme Court gave a nod to the bursting of green firecrackers between October 18 and October 21 within a restricted time limit. The apex court said the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only between 6 am and 8 am, and then from 8 pm to 10 pm.



SC allows bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran reserved the order that the sale of green crackers shall be permitted in designated locations. "Sale of green firecrackers will be permitted from 18th October to 21st October. Police authority to constitute a patrolling team to keep an eye on that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold. Violation notice to be attached for persons who violate the rules. Use of firecrackers shall be confined to 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and on Diwali day," the order said.

The court further said that the Central Pollution Control Board will monitor the Air Quality Index from October 18 until Diwali to take note if the levels are normal or surging.

The apex court had previously banned firecrackers in Delhi due to air pollution concerns. The Court recently allowed green firecracker production but maintained the sale ban in restricted areas. Delhi and neighbouring state governments, along with manufacturers, petitioned the Court to permit green cracker use on Diwali, Christmas, Gurpurab, and New Year's Eve, suggesting relaxations for these occasions.

Ahead of the order, the apex court had recently hinted at relaxing restrictions with a ‘balanced approach’ that safeguards both environmental concerns and livelihoods dependent on the firecracker industry.

Delhi air pollution: AQI in 'poor' category

Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 201 in the poor category, recorded at 5:30 am on Wednesday (October 15, 2025). The forecast predicts further deterioration in the coming days. Due to the rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on Tuesday, October 14. This move aims to mitigate the effects of pollution and prevent further deterioration of air quality.