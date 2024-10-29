Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a significant Hindu festival of lights celebrated in various ways by different Indian religions.

As Diwali 2024 is approaching, banks across many states will be closed on specific days to celebrate Diwali and other related festivals. The schedule for bank holidays will vary by state, with some states having long weekends

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a significant Hindu festival of lights celebrated in various ways by different Indian religions. It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance in the spiritual context.

Hence, it is crucial to note that when banks are banks open so that you smoothly carry out your financial transactions during the festive season.

Diwali 2024: Check here list of holidays state-wise

October 31, Thursday

On October 31, banks will remain closed in a number of states, including Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.

November 1, Friday

Following Diwali, November 1 will bring another round of bank holidays, observed for Diwali Amavasya, Laxmi Pujan, and regional festivities like Kannada Rajyothsava in states such as Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir.

November 2, Saturday

On November 2, more states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will observe closures for Diwali festivities like Bali Pratipada, Balipadyami, and Govardhan Puja.

November 3 Sunday

Following this, all banks across India will be closed on November 3, a regular Sunday holiday.

Meanwhile, in case of cash emergencies, all banks maintain their online websites and mobile banking apps, ensuring access even on weekends and holidays, unless users are notified otherwise. Customers can also utilise any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.