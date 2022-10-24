Diwali 2022: PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah and other politicians extend Deepavali greetings

PM Modi with President Droupadi Murmu (Photo - Twitter)

Diwali is perhaps one of the biggest and most widely celebrated festivals in India and marks the beginning of the festive season in the country. On the joyous occasion of the festival of lights, many politicians and leaders extended their warm wishes on Deepavali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu were among the first political leaders who wished the nation Diwali, while Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also wished prosperity and light for Indian citizens on the occasion.

PM Modi said on Twitter, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.”

सभी देशवासियों को दीवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! प्रकाश और उमंग के इस पवित्र त्योहार पर, हम ज्ञान और ऊर्जा के दीपक को प्रज्ज्वलित करते हुए जरूरतमंद लोगों के जीवन में भी खुशियां लाने का प्रयास करें। मैं इस महापर्व पर सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2022

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

दीपावली के पावन पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! यह पावन पर्व आपके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और आरोग्य लेकर आए यही मेरी ईश्वर से कामना है। शुभ दीपावली!



Warm Diwali greetings to everyone. May this festival bring joy, health and wealth in your life. #HappyDiwali — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu said, “Happy Diwali to all citizens! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness to the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the citizens.”

The official Twitter handle of the Congress party, which is the major opposition in the country, wrote, “Whatever the age, the victory of religion over unrighteousness is certain. Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha fill your life with wealth and prosperity.”

Diwali the festival of light is the most popular festival in India. Diwali is being celebrated today, October 24, 2022 - with much fanfare and frolic. During Diwali, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for health, prosperity, wealth, and happiness. Goddess Kali and Lord Kuber are also worshipped on this day.

The essence of the festival of lights is to get divine blessings in a way to brighten up the family life and adds to its prosperity.

