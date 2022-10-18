Diwali 2022: No rains likely, mercury set to cool this festive season; know complete weather forecast

Representational Image

Diwali is just around the corner and it's valid for people to be concerned about the weather after heavy rainfall issued in several states. A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said on Sunday that starting on October 10, there won't be any rain in the capital city and its environs.

The weather will stay warm during the day, with temperatures dropping in the evenings. The temperatures will slowly drop throughout the month. At the beginning of the month, we faced temperatures of 33°C in the day. In the evenings, it might end up being less than 19°C. You will most likely get no rain at all and blue skies all month.

The temperatures in India during October are extremely high, between 27°C and hot as 33° C. From October 10 onward, the national capital would not experience any considerable rainfall, according to the IMD, but drizzling or light rain was possible.