Diwali 2022: No rains likely, mercury set to cool this festive season; know complete weather forecast

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
Diwali is just around the corner and it's valid for people to be concerned about the weather after heavy rainfall issued in several states. A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said on Sunday that starting on October 10, there won't be any rain in the capital city and its environs.
The temperatures in India during October are extremely high, between 27°C and hot as 33° C. From October 10 onward, the national capital would not experience any considerable rainfall, according to the IMD, but drizzling or light rain was possible.
During the occasion of Diwali the temperature according to AccuWeather will be 30 degree C and by the end of the night the temperature will get low.