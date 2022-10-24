Search icon
Diwali 2022: Indian Railways cancels 189 trains on Deepawali, check full list here

Diwali 2022: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on October 24 decided to cancel over 180 trains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Diwali 2022: Today is Diwali 2022. While India is gearing up to celebrate Diwali 2022, the Indian Railways has announced the fully or partially cancellation of 209 trains. According to the railway department, 189 trains scheduled to depart on October 24 were fully cancelled while 20 trains were partially cancelled. The list of cancelled trains are from several cities like Pune, Nagpur, Patna, Pathankot, Rishikesh, Haridwar among others. 

Diwali 2022: List of CANCELLED TRAINS on October 24 (Monday)

01372 , 01373 , 01374 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01671 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03255 , 03333 , 03334 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04181 , 04193 , 04194 , 04361 , 04362 , 04363 , 04490 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06441 , 06778 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06980 , 07330 , 07332 , 07685 , 07686 , 07687 , 07688 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11040 , 11121 , 12106 , 12119 , 12120 , 12136 , 12140 , 12276 , 13345 , 13346 , 14164 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17642 , 20948 , 20949 , 31215 , 31216 , 31217 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31411 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31432 , 31434 , 31601 , 31602 , 31613 , 31634 , 31711 , 31712 , 31801 , 31802 , 31813 , 31838 , 32225 , 32229 , 33363 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33801 , 33802 , 34127 , 34128 , 34353 , 34355 , 34356 , 34360 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34501 , 34502 , 34601 , 34602 , 34615 , 34616 , 34617 , 34618 , 34628 , 34629 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52539 , 82501

Here's how you can check if your train is cancelled: Step-by-step guide 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Step 2: Now, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the 'Cancelled Trains' option 

Step 4: Now, select Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains with time, routes, and other details.

Passengers who are travelling via train can also visit the official website to check all the details regarding the trains’ schedules, and arrival and departure times. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES if they have any further questions or queries.

