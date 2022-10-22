Gujarat govt says no traffic fine till October 27, Owaisi calls announcement

Asaduddin Owaisi (File)

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that no fine will be taken for traffic violations till October 27 in view of Diwali. The announcement, however, didn't go down well with AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi who called it "revdi" (freebie).

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the decision was taken so that people's Diwali is not spoiled.

"In 2021, Gujarat saw 15,200 road traffic accidents in which 7,457 people lost their lives. This 'revdi' bonanza by BJP Gujarat govt is putting people's lives at risk," Owaisi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been speaking against what he called the freebie culture.

Gujarat will go to polls this year.

AAP, known for its welfare schemes in Delhi, has emerged as the BJP's main challenger.

"From October 21 to 27, traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people. If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower," said Sanghavi in Surat on Friday.

Sanghavi hit back later in the day without naming anyone, saying those doing politics over the issue will get a befitting reply from middle-class citizens.

"Middle-class citizens go out during Diwali to do shopping with their family with whatever they have saved during the year. Many also go out on their two-wheelers with their aged parents. People many times forget to wear helmets or carry a driving license. Instead of collecting fine, we will give them a flower to make them realise their mistake," the minister said in Surat.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

With inputs from PTI