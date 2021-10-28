Diwali 2021: THESE states have banned firecrackers - Check full list here

The bursting and sale of firecrackers have always been a matter of debate whenever the Diwali season approaches. Many feel that the usage of firecrackers during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation is not favourable as it will have further adverse effects on our immunity.

Not only this, but places like Delhi and Mumbai already have a deteriorating air quality index during the winter season, and some believe that bursting crackers can further worsen the air pollution quotient of the metropolitan cities with a larger population.

Keeping these reasons in mind, several states across India have decided to ban the usage of firecrackers in their jurisdiction, imposing fines on those who continue to buy or sell them. Here’s a look at the states that have prohibited the usage of firecrackers for Diwali 2021.

Also read Banning firecrackers ahead of festive season would jeopardize entire industry, MK Stalin to Chief Ministers of 4 states

Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, earlier this year, imposed a ban on the bursting of crackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. In its official memo, it wrote that keeping in view the need in the public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi, a “complete ban” has been imposed on firecrackers.

Odisha

The sale and usage of firecrackers have been banned by the Odisha government for this festival season. The official order by the government read, “With a view to protecting the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection, sale, and use of firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month.”

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has decided to ban the sale and usage of firecrackers from October 1 this year, in view of the harmful effects of the smoke while the threat of COVID-19 third wave still looms. The state government has further allowed the usage and sale of green crackers across the state this Diwali.

Punjab

The state government has imposed a ban on the storage, distribution, sale, usage, and manufacturing of the joined firecrackers across Punjab. The usage and sale of green crackers have been permitted by the government for festivals. People will only be allowed to burst crackers on Diwali from 8 to 10 pm in the state.

West Bengal

The sale and usage of firecrackers have been banned in West Bengal in view of the air pollution. The citizens will be allowed to burst green crackers on Diwali and Chhath Puja this year, for a two-hour period designated by the authorities, from 8 to 10 pm and 6 to 8 pm respectively.

Several other states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have banned the sale and usage of firecrackers in certain districts for the festival period. Chhattisgarh government has designated a specific time when people can burst crackers. Maharashtra government has not imposed a ban on the usage of crackers but has requested the citizens to abstain from bursting them this year.