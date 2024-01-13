Divya Pahuja murder: Gurugram police recover ex-model's body from Haryana canal

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeIndia

India

Divya Pahuja murder: Gurugram police recover ex-model's body from Haryana canal

Gill fled from Patiala after dumping his car near the bus stand, police informed earlier. Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still reported to be on the run.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 02:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After eleven days of uncertainty and investigation, Gurugram Police recovered former model Divya Pahuja's body from a canal in Tohana, Haryana. According to reports, the body was identified after being retrieved from the canal and it is presumed to have been there for 11 days. 

As per sources, the accused responsible for disposing of the body, Balraj Gill, is also being brought to Gurugram today after his arrest from Kolkata airport on Thursday.

Gill fled from Patiala after dumping his car near the bus stand, police informed earlier. Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still reported to be on the run.

"The accused in the murder of model Divya Pahuja, Balraj Gill, was taken into custody from Kolkata airport on Thursday. He had gone missing after abandoning his car near the Patiala bus stand. Ravi Banga, another accused, is still absconding," Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime), told ANI. 

Divya, a former model, was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh in Gurugram. He, along with two others, allegedly dragged the body into a car and dumped it in Patiala. 

Earlier, on January 5, Gurugram Police said it had recovered the car that was allegedly used to dispose of the body of the former model, who was shot dead in a hotel room.

"The car was captured in a security camera as being parked near the toll plaza. We learnt that the vehicle was being driven towards Patiala. We were trying to trace the vehicle that was used in the crime," Karan Singh, constable, Crime Branch of Gurugram Police, said earlier.

"This is the car (used in the crime). We confirmed it as the one from the number plate and colour. The body was transported in this car and dumped," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least three people were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of the 27-year-old woman in Gurugram, officials said.From CCTV footage, it was determined that the accused dragged the body from the hotel to the car.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, then built Rs 4300 crore company

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

Mukesh Ambani makes grand entry in 100 billion dollar club, Reliance Industries’ market cap now 18390000000000…

Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE