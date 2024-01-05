Headlines

Divya Pahuja murder case: How she was killed in Gurugram hotel, met gangster Gadoli | Explained

Divya Pahuja, who was reportedly Gadoli's girlfriend, was granted bail in June last year.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

A former model, Divya Pahuja was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram by Abhijeet Singh, the owner of City Point Hotel where the murder took place. She was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai. She was out on bail.

Pahuja, who was reportedly Gadoli's girlfriend, was granted bail in June of last year. Months later, she was allegedly murdered on Tuesday at a hotel in Gurugram.

The murder has again brought to the fore the relationship between Pahuja and Gadoli.

Gangster Gadoli first got to know Pahuja in 2015 during the birthday celebration of Manish Khurana, a resident of Gurugram's Arjun Nagar. Pahuja and Gadoli came into a relationship

Gadoli was shot down in 2016 in an encounter with Haryana Police in Mumbai. At the time of the incident, Divya was present with the gangster.

She was later accused of giving her mother, Sonia Pahuja, access to Gadoli's real-time location details, who then allegedly shared the same with Manoj Gurjar, the brother of imprisoned gangster Binder Gujjar. The Haryana Police then forwarded the details to a few cops.

Divya, her mother, and a few police officers were detained after the incident for violating various Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions. Before the Bombay High Court granted them release last year, they were held awaiting trial for seven years.

Following Divya's murder, Gurugram Police detained three individuals: Abhijeet, the primary suspect, and two more people, Prakash and Indraj.

The police sources said that Abhijeet had plotted to kill Divya after she had seen a few explicit videos of him, and that was why he was blackmailing her.

The police said they were verifying Abhijeet's claims and further investigation was underway.

Who was Sandeep Gadoli?

A dreaded Gurugram gangster Sandeep Gadoli was accused of many murders and had escaped authorities for more than 20 years. On February 6, 2016, he was severely injured in a shootout in Mumbai. When two Gurgaon Police constables went to apprehend Gadoli at a hotel in Andheri, Mumbai, he opened fire on them. Gadoli was wanted in relation with several murders, including the killing of municipal councillor Binder Gujjar’s driver in October 2015. Gadoli had 36 cases against him.

