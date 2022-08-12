Divya Kakran vs Delhi govt: Know why CWG 2022 star wrestler and AAP are embroiled in blame game

CWG 2022 star wrestler Divya Kakran (Photo - PTI)

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medalist Divya Kakran, who made the nation proud with her impeccable wrestling skills, currently remains embroiled in a blame game with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

Soon after she won the bronze medal in a wrestling match in the CWG 2022 tournament, Divya Kakran thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his congratulations but alleged that she has received no training or no prize money from the Delhi government till now.

Kakran alleged that she has not received any assistance from the AAP-led Delhi government despite winning several wrestling competitions over the years. Now, the AAP administration has also decided to hit back at the wrestler for “seeking votes for BJP”.

Several AAP leaders launched an attack on CWG wrestler Divya Kakran, sharing an old video of hers where she can be seen seeking votes for the Bhartiya Janta Party in Uttar Pradesh, and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

In the short clip shared by AAP leaders targeting Kakran, the wrestler can be heard saying, “Vote for BJP because we all know what PM Modi and Yogi did for us. Be it sports, education, or health, there have been many betterments.”

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj shared Divya Kakran’s video with the caption, “This is the reason why BJP is so pained.” AAP councilor Shalini Singh also shared the video, saying that seeking votes for BJP but seeking money from AAP is not right.

After Divya Kakran came back from the Commonwealth Games 2022 having won a bronze medal for the nation, she alleged that she had received no assistance from the Delhi government for her training and prize money.

AAP, however, claimed that Kakran had never applied for any such assistance and she has been representing Uttar Pradesh since 2017, not Delhi. AAP further released documents showing that the wrestler had been receiving money from the government till 2017.

READ | Freebie culture: Congress slams PM Narendra Modi’s remarks, sparks ‘revdi vs gajak’ debate