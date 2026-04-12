FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran issues big warning after Trump's Hormuz blockade announcement: 'Enemy will be trapped in deadly vortex'

IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla

'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC

MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in IPL, goes past Babar Azam and Chris Gayle

After failed peace talks with US, Iran turns to Putin for support on regional stability

India slams China for giving new names to locations in Arunachal Pradesh: 'Cannot alter undeniable reality'

After ceasefire talks hit dead end, Donald Trump deploys US Navy to choke Strait of Hormuz

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler power Gujarat Titans to dominant 7-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, overtake LSG in points table

Trump warns Iran after peace talks fail: 'Will finish up the little that is left of it'

Athiya Shetty brutally trolled for sharing Lata Mangeshkar's photo in her Asha Bhosle's tribute: 'Koi itna bada gawaar kaise ho sakta hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla

Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with Ananya Bir

After failed peace talks with US, Iran turns to Putin for support on regional stability

After failed peace talks with US, Iran turns to Putin for support on regional st

Trump warns Iran after peace talks fail: 'Will finish up the little that is left of it'

Trump warns Iran after peace talks fail: 'Will finish little that's left of it'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty

Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC

In a major political development in West Bengal, Chandra Kumar Bose - the great-grandson of Netaji - has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 11:01 PM IST

'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC
Netaji's great-grandson joins TMC after quitting BJP
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose on Sunday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of 'divisive politics'. He even equated the BJP with British rule and slammed the party for bringing religion into politics. ''The BJP is against the Constitution because its one-point agenda is to divide and rule, to divide communities for vote bank politics. The British, their policy was divide and rule. The BJP practices the same policies as the British. They bring religion into politics, a policy which was vehemently opposed by my grandfather, Sarat Chandra Bose, and his younger brother, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," Chandra Kumar Bose told news agency ANI.

''I cannot accept the BJP's way of thinking... I decided to leave, and I did not immediately join any party...I found that the TMC comes close to following an inclusive and secular ideology,'' he added.

Chandra Kumar Bose ended his 9-year association with the BJP in September 2023, citing ideological differences. He also exuded confidence in TMC in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, which will take place in two phases, on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

''We are having the state elections in Bengal. The TMC will definitely come out victorious. TMC has a much greater responsibility to unite the nation, all like-minded parties should unite to implement the concept of being a 'Bharatiya', only then will we survive. I'm not an astrologer, but definitely Mamata Banerjee would be victorious,'' he added.

For those unversed, in the previous West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC secured an absolute majority with 213 seats, whereas BJP witnessed a good growth but managed to win just 77 seats.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran issues big warning after Trump's Hormuz blockade announcement: 'Enemy will be trapped in deadly vortex'
Iran issues 'deadly vortex' warning over Trump's Hormuz blockade plan
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla
Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with Ananya Bir
'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC
Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC
MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in IPL, goes past Babar Azam and Chris Gayle
MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in IPL, goes past Babar Azam
After failed peace talks with US, Iran turns to Putin for support on regional stability
After failed peace talks with US, Iran turns to Putin for support on regional st
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut with Rishab Shetty
Who is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter set for big Bollywood debut wit
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement