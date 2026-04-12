'Dividing communities for vote bank': Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose slams BJP to join TMC

In a major political development in West Bengal, Chandra Kumar Bose - the great-grandson of Netaji - has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Netaji's great-grandson Chandra Kumar Bose on Sunday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of 'divisive politics'. He even equated the BJP with British rule and slammed the party for bringing religion into politics. ''The BJP is against the Constitution because its one-point agenda is to divide and rule, to divide communities for vote bank politics. The British, their policy was divide and rule. The BJP practices the same policies as the British. They bring religion into politics, a policy which was vehemently opposed by my grandfather, Sarat Chandra Bose, and his younger brother, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," Chandra Kumar Bose told news agency ANI.

''I cannot accept the BJP's way of thinking... I decided to leave, and I did not immediately join any party...I found that the TMC comes close to following an inclusive and secular ideology,'' he added.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose joins TMC. pic.twitter.com/z8Rzt46XHo — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Chandra Kumar Bose ended his 9-year association with the BJP in September 2023, citing ideological differences. He also exuded confidence in TMC in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, which will take place in two phases, on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

''We are having the state elections in Bengal. The TMC will definitely come out victorious. TMC has a much greater responsibility to unite the nation, all like-minded parties should unite to implement the concept of being a 'Bharatiya', only then will we survive. I'm not an astrologer, but definitely Mamata Banerjee would be victorious,'' he added.

For those unversed, in the previous West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC secured an absolute majority with 213 seats, whereas BJP witnessed a good growth but managed to win just 77 seats.