Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage debate

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to become parents again, actress is in second trimester of pregnancy: Report

Maha Navami 2025 Today: Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, significance, mantras, rituals and all you need to know

US on brink of government shutdown after Senate funding vote fails, know what it means

DISTURBING WhatsApp chats reveal Delhi baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati arranging 'sexual partner' for Dubai Sheikh: 'Any nice friend...'

Varun Dhawan makes shocking confession, says he once started drinking with this actor on set at 7 am: 'By 2 pm, we were...'

Happy Maha Navami 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Shah Rukh Khan to host 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad, his co-hosts are...

Donald Trump gives Hamas three or four days to respond to Gaza peace plan, says, ‘Going to be very sad end’

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, Singapore event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta arrested in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans spark outrage amid high entourage debate

Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol's outrageous demands for vanity vans

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to become parents again, actress is in second trimester of pregnancy: Report

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja set to become parents again: Report

Maha Navami 2025 Today: Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, significance, mantras, rituals and all you need to know

Maha Navami 2025 Today: Maa Siddhidatri puja vidhi, significance, mantras, more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

DISTURBING WhatsApp chats reveal Delhi baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati arranging 'sexual partner' for Dubai Sheikh: 'Any nice friend...'

In a shocking update on Delhi baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati case, new disturbing WhatsApp chats from his seized mobile phones have uncovered his real face and all his dark truth. What does the chat reveals?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

DISTURBING WhatsApp chats reveal Delhi baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati arranging 'sexual partner' for Dubai Sheikh: 'Any nice friend...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking update on Baba Swami Chetanyananda case, new disturbing WhatsApp chats from his seized mobile phones have uncovered his real face and all his dark truth. The Delhi baba who has been arrested on the charges of sexual harassment and fraud, reportedly tried to arrange a sexual partner for a “Dubai Sheikh” in one of the chilling chats. In the chats, he asked a girl student, “A Sheikh from Dubai is looking for a sex partner. Do you have a good friend?”, showing that his network of supplying girls was spread to Gulf countries. 

The Whatsapp chats:

Delhi Baba: "One Dubai Sheikh wants to [have] a sex partner, do you have any nice friend?"
Victim: "Koi nahi hai" (There is no one).
Delhi Baba: "How it's possible?"
Victim: "I don't know."
Delhi Baba: "Your any classmate? Junior?"

His obscene chats with other girls

During investigation, Swami Chaitanyananda conversations with several girls has also surfaced, where, he is caught harassing girls by frequently sending sleazy messages. Police found one chat where he is repeatedly asking a girl, "Baby, is your duty over?" The girl replies, "I'm leaving for my shift, sir." Baba then messages her, "Good evening, my dearest baby doll, daughter." The girl replies, "It's noon here, sir. Happy afternoon. Have you eaten, sir?"

Even in casual conversation, he addresses the girls with terms like "Baby," "Daughter Doll," and "Sweety." Some chats clearly show that Baba frequently messages the same girl day and night. He even repeatedly messages with the words "Baby... Baby... Baby." 

In another disturbing message, he asks one student, "You'll not sleep with me?"

Deleted chats shows his dark deeds

As per Police, Baba Swami Chetanyananda was using a WhatsApp number from London and often send messages like "Baby, I love you" to girls He even switched to a new number to continue contacting the girls even after they blocked him. He also had an app called HIK Vision on his phone. Through this, he had an access to the ashram's CCTV cameras directly from his phone, so that he can watch any activities in the ashram.

His phone chats also showed that he used to lure girls by giving expensie gifts and asking their resumes, promising of giving them jobs, particularly to Air Hostesses. But he ten forced these girls to join his network of supply and honeytraps.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, process and direct LINK to apply here
Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, pro
'Not your selfie star': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for her Paris Fashion Week runway walk, but praised for…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for her Paris Fashion Week runway walk
THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indians impacted, more details
THIS country has made securing work visa for Indian difficult, know how are Indi
What is Sahyog Portal? Reason behind Elon Musk’s X fight against Karnataka HC order
What is Sahyog Portal? Reason behind Elon Musk’s X fight against Karnataka HC or
IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi flight gets bomb threat, emergency declared at IGI airport
IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi flight gets bomb threat, emergency declared at IGI airport
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE