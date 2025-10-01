DISTURBING WhatsApp chats reveal Delhi baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati arranging 'sexual partner' for Dubai Sheikh: 'Any nice friend...'

In a shocking update on Delhi baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati case, new disturbing WhatsApp chats from his seized mobile phones have uncovered his real face and all his dark truth. What does the chat reveals?

In a shocking update on Baba Swami Chetanyananda case, new disturbing WhatsApp chats from his seized mobile phones have uncovered his real face and all his dark truth. The Delhi baba who has been arrested on the charges of sexual harassment and fraud, reportedly tried to arrange a sexual partner for a “Dubai Sheikh” in one of the chilling chats. In the chats, he asked a girl student, “A Sheikh from Dubai is looking for a sex partner. Do you have a good friend?”, showing that his network of supplying girls was spread to Gulf countries.

The Whatsapp chats:

Delhi Baba: "One Dubai Sheikh wants to [have] a sex partner, do you have any nice friend?"

Victim: "Koi nahi hai" (There is no one).

Delhi Baba: "How it's possible?"

Victim: "I don't know."

Delhi Baba: "Your any classmate? Junior?"

His obscene chats with other girls

During investigation, Swami Chaitanyananda conversations with several girls has also surfaced, where, he is caught harassing girls by frequently sending sleazy messages. Police found one chat where he is repeatedly asking a girl, "Baby, is your duty over?" The girl replies, "I'm leaving for my shift, sir." Baba then messages her, "Good evening, my dearest baby doll, daughter." The girl replies, "It's noon here, sir. Happy afternoon. Have you eaten, sir?"

Even in casual conversation, he addresses the girls with terms like "Baby," "Daughter Doll," and "Sweety." Some chats clearly show that Baba frequently messages the same girl day and night. He even repeatedly messages with the words "Baby... Baby... Baby."

In another disturbing message, he asks one student, "You'll not sleep with me?"

Deleted chats shows his dark deeds

As per Police, Baba Swami Chetanyananda was using a WhatsApp number from London and often send messages like "Baby, I love you" to girls He even switched to a new number to continue contacting the girls even after they blocked him. He also had an app called HIK Vision on his phone. Through this, he had an access to the ashram's CCTV cameras directly from his phone, so that he can watch any activities in the ashram.

His phone chats also showed that he used to lure girls by giving expensie gifts and asking their resumes, promising of giving them jobs, particularly to Air Hostesses. But he ten forced these girls to join his network of supply and honeytraps.