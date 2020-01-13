Headlines

India

Disturbing video of Cobra throwing up plastic bottle shows why plastic ban is MUST (Graphic Content)

We are killing our planet. Here's how...

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 13, 2020, 09:10 AM IST

A disturbing video of a snake throwing up a plastic bottle is going viral on social media. The video will not only leave you devasted but will also highlight the problem of plastic pollution.

Shared by Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan, the 48- Second-long clip is being widely shared on Twitter. 

In the clip, you can see the snake is seen on the ground with a swollen belly. On being prodded, with some difficulty it is able to throw up the plastic bottle. 

Kaswan has captioned the video clip stating, “When it comes to #plastic there is nothing called throwing away. See how single-use plastic like bottles affecting the wildlife & other species. Video may disturb you.”

He also explained that the snake is a cobra, which can throwback things it has swallowed. "Other animals can't do that. They will die in pain," he wrote.

The video has received more than 63k views and a ton of comments. Take a look...

 

It is high time we humans should behave more sensibly! 

 

