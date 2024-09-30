'Distasteful, Disgraceful': Amit Shah criticises Mallikarjun Kharge for linking his health to PM Modi

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah came down heavily on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday and said that the Congress leader had outperformed himself, the party leaders and the party in being "distasteful and disgraceful" during his speech on the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.



This came following Kharge's speech, where he said that he would stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi was removed from power after he felt unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday.



Taking to social media platform X, Shah said," Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji has outperformed himself, his leaders, and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech. In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power."



Shah further stated that this shows the "hate and fear" that the Congress has for PM Modi.



Additionally, the Union Minister said that PM Modi and he pray for Kharge's "long and healthy life" so that he may continue to live to see the creation of "Viksit Bharat by 2047."



"It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi that they are thinking of him constantly. As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays; I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Shah added.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge felt unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Congress leader Thakur Balbir Singh said that the

Congress President felt suffocated due to the extreme heat.



After resting for a while, Kharge resumed his speech, reassuring the crowd that his health was fine and saying that he was not going to die so early.