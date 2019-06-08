Dissent view in model code violation cases can't be part of order: Election Commission

Headlines

This Indian cricketer owned jewels worth Rs 22,000 crore, much richer than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar; net worth was…

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

Instagram’s new feature to allow users to share feed posts with 'Close Friends' only

Cuteness alert: Mother lion's heartwarming bond as cubs follow her every step, video is viral

Meet India's richest pharma firm owner who is the son of a horse breeder, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mitchell Starc's quest for an IPL comeback in 2024

Cuteness alert: Mother lion's heartwarming bond as cubs follow her every step, video is viral

G20 Summit 2023: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and top world leaders are staying at these luxury hotels in Delhi

7 symptoms of gastritis (stomach inflammation)

Luxurious properties owned by BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Suga

Which is the highest mountain of each continent?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

OG Chandramukhi Jyotika feels 'extremely proud to see' Kangana Ranaut playing her role in Chandramukhi 2: 'Huge fan'

Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan to produce Kiran Rao’s directorial comeback, film to release on this date

HomeIndia

India

Dissent view in model code violation cases can't be part of order: Election Commission

On May 21, the Election Commission had rejected with a majority vote Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 08:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission has issued a formal order making it clear that dissent views will not be made part of orders relating to model code violation cases, an issue which had led to acrimony among the top brass of the poll panel. The office order, issued on June 4, states that only the majority or unanimous view will be part of orders in such cases.

On May 21, the Election Commission had rejected with a majority vote Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations.
The 'full commission' of the panel, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and two other members -Lavasa and Sushil Chandra- deliberated on the contentious issue, after which the Commission said that dissent notes and minority views would remain part of records but would not be part of its order.
The office order now puts the decision in black and white.

The order states that while Lavasa has maintained that minority view should be mandatorily made part of the order and thus be put in public domain, Arora and Chandra are of the view that the final order should only reflect the majority or unanimous view of the panel. They have maintained that orders in model code violation cases are executive or administrative in nature, therefore, there is no scope to add a dissent view.
Officials said any dissent view will be recorded in the files of the Commission and people can go through it using the Right to Information Act.

Citing the law which states that the EC should try to take decision unanimously to the extent possible, else by way of majority, the order said since Arora and Chandra are against including dissent views in orders relating to model code violations, only "final decision" "whether arrived unanimously or by way of majority" will be reflected in such orders. Lavasa had dissented on at least five out of 11 clean chits given by the Commission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on their speeches during the election campaign.

As his demand to record his dissent notes in EC's orders was not met, Lavasa recused himself from cases relating to relating to violations of model code of conduct.In a strongly-worded letter to Arora on May 4, Lavasa is learnt to have said that he is being forced to stay away from the meetings of the full commission since minority decisions are not being recorded. The EC had maintained that the dissent notes cannot be made part of the order as the poll code violation cases are not quasi judicial in nature and that they are not signed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) and fellow commissioners.

"They are like executive orders. They are summary decisions where decision is taken by the EC without hearing out counsels of the two parties. The orders are brief which are not signed by the three commissioners," explained an official.Such orders are usually signed by the concerned principal secretary or secretary of the EC, the official said. According to the law governing the functioning of the EC, efforts should be to have unanimity but in cases of dissent a majority (2:1) view prevails.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parineeti Chopra misses Sushant Singh Rajput as Shuddh Desi Romance turns 10: 'You were one of...'

This 22-year-old Google software engineer aims to retire early with Rs 41 crore savings, know his story

Isha Ambani reacts to her Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm teaming up with Alia Bhatt's brand, says 'her daughter, my twins are..'

Manoj Joshi sings Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai amid India's name change row: Watch

Zinda Tilismath Announces a Groundbreaking Partnership with SRK's Much Anticipated Film 'Jawan'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE