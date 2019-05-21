Disproportionate assets case: CBI gives clean chit to Mulayam, Akhilesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The probe agency gave a clean chit to the SP leaders in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

The CBI, in its affidavit, stated that it had closed the investigation on August 7, 2013, in the case and did not find any evidence to register a Regular Case (RC) against the father and son.

The apex court had earlier directed the CBI to file a status report in the case. The matter will now be heard in July when the Supreme Court will open after vacation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta had in April sought CBI's response on a petition filed by lawyer Vishwanath Chaturvedi alleging that Yadav amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In a previous hearing on March 25, the top court had issued a notice to the CBI and asked the agency to file its reply within two weeks.

Chaturvedi's petition stated that the agency has "utterly failed" to intimate either the apex court or report to the jurisdictional magistrate in respect of the probe done and its status.

It was alleged that Mulayam had amassed disproportionate assets amounting to over Rs 100 crore during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between 1999 and 2005.

The plea filed in February stated that the CBI has taken a long time to complete the preliminary inquiry in the matter which has been probed since 2007.

In 2005, Chaturvedi had filed a petition in the apex court seeking a CBI probe against Mulayam Singh Yadav, his sons Akhilesh and Prateek Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets more than their known sources of income.