Disproportionate assets case: CBI gives clean chit to Mulayam, Akhilesh

Headlines

Dulquer Salmaan recalls ‘awkward, bizarre’ interaction with female fan, says ‘she squeezed, I was in pain…’

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

'Could be next MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh': Kiran More heaps massive praise on KKR star

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI World Cup selection: 'Not my job...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

'Could be next MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh': Kiran More heaps massive praise on KKR star

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

Bollywood stars who own Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs 4 crore

10 most fat-burning fruits

5 ways to overcome procrastination

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Srimad Ramayan: Sony TV releases promo of new mythological show, netizens say 'this looks better than entire Adipurush'

Britney Spears opens up on divorce, ending six-year-long relationship with Sam Asghari: 'I’m a little shocked but...'

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

HomeIndia

India

Disproportionate assets case: CBI gives clean chit to Mulayam, Akhilesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2019, 12:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The probe agency gave a clean chit to the SP leaders in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.
The CBI, in its affidavit, stated that it had closed the investigation on August 7, 2013, in the case and did not find any evidence to register a Regular Case (RC) against the father and son.

The apex court had earlier directed the CBI to file a status report in the case. The matter will now be heard in July when the Supreme Court will open after vacation.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta had in April sought CBI's response on a petition filed by lawyer Vishwanath Chaturvedi alleging that Yadav amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In a previous hearing on March 25, the top court had issued a notice to the CBI and asked the agency to file its reply within two weeks.
Chaturvedi's petition stated that the agency has "utterly failed" to intimate either the apex court or report to the jurisdictional magistrate in respect of the probe done and its status.

It was alleged that Mulayam had amassed disproportionate assets amounting to over Rs 100 crore during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between 1999 and 2005.
The plea filed in February stated that the CBI has taken a long time to complete the preliminary inquiry in the matter which has been probed since 2007.

In 2005, Chaturvedi had filed a petition in the apex court seeking a CBI probe against Mulayam Singh Yadav, his sons Akhilesh and Prateek Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly acquiring assets more than their known sources of income. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar man breaks Guinness World Record by crafting spoon smaller than nib of a pen

Nuh violence: Haryana BJP chief smells conspiracy behind incident

ISSF World Championships: Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal triumph as India win Gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Viral video: SpiceJet pilot's creative Independence Day announcement earns internet's acclaim, watch

Ranbir Kapoor buys new Rs 4 crore SUV, joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani in list of owners

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE