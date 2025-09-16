Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar's parents in trouble, her father absconds amid kidnapping charges

This is not the first instance in which Puja Khedkar and her family are facing criminal charges. Earlier, videos showing Manorama threatening a farmer with a pistol sparked outrage. Among others, the family has previously faced cases of assault, intimidation, and abuse.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 01:59 PM IST

Dismissed IAS officer Puja Khedkar has once again been embroiled in controversy after her father, Dilip Khedkar, was booked for kidnapping a truck driver in Navi Mumbai. Her mother, Manorama Khedkar, has also been charged with obstructing police and misbehaving with officers in an attempt to help the accused escape. 

Puja Khedkar’s parents' controversy

According to police, a minor collision occurred between the truck and Puja Khedkar’s father, Dilip’s SUV, near Navi Mumbai on September 13. The incident turned into an argument, and Dilip and his bodyguard, Prafulla Salunkhe, allegedly kidnapped the truck driver, Prahlad, taking him nearly 150 km away to their Pune residence. When police tried to track the vehicle to the Khedkar residence, his wife, Manorama Khedkar, obstructed the police and even attempted to set dogs on the police. During the search, the car used in the abduction was found on the premises. 

Following kidnapping charges, Dilip Khedkar and his wife are absconding, with authorities under pressure to act firmly against unchecked misconduct by the family. This is not the first instance in which Puja Khedkar and her family are facing criminal charges. Earlier, videos showing Manorama threatening a farmer with a pistol sparked outrage. Among others, the family has previously faced cases of assault, intimidation, and abuse.
 
Who is Puja Khedkar?

Puja Khedkar, a 2022-batch IAS officer, was dismissed for alleged misuse of privilege in 2024. She was accused of misusing OBC and disability quotas in the UPSC exam earlier this year. She used fake or undeserved caste and disability certificates to clear the Civil Services Exam in 2022. The Union government officially discharged her from the IAS in September 2024, after the UPSC cancelled her candidature and barred her from future exams. In May 2025, the Supreme Court granted Khedkar anticipatory bail and instructed her to cooperate with the investigation.

