India’s Ministry of External Affairs responds to visa denials, Indian student safety concerns in Canada, and the evacuation of nationals from Syria.

During a weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, addressed reports from Canada regarding the denial of Indian visas to certain applicants. The reports claimed that India has been denying visas to individuals with pro-Khalistani views, requiring them to explicitly denounce their support for separatism. Jaiswal clarified that granting Indian visas is a sovereign decision for the country. He stated that India has the legitimate right to refuse visas to those who threaten its territorial integrity.

The spokesperson also expressed India's sadness over the recent killings of Indian students in Canada. He extended condolences to the families of the victims, highlighting that the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver were providing all necessary support. In December, two Indian nationals were tragically killed in Canada. A 26-year-old named Pritpal Singh was gunned down, and 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh was also shot dead in Edmonton. These incidents raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals, especially students, in Canada.

Jaiswal assured that the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, particularly students, are of utmost importance to India. The Indian government regularly raises issues related to the welfare of its citizens with Canadian authorities. Additionally, an advisory has been issued, urging Indian nationals and students to exercise caution and remain vigilant, given the increasing number of hate crimes and violent incidents in Canada.

On a different topic, the spokesperson was asked about the safety of Indian nationals in Syria. He reassured that the Indian Embassy in Damascus has been actively working to ensure the safety of Indian citizens there. A total of 77 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Syria. The embassy personnel assisted them to the border, where they were received by India’s mission in Lebanon. Arrangements were made for their stay in Beirut and for their journey back to India. Most of the Indian nationals in Syria have already returned, with the remaining citizens expected to return soon.