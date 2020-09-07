Disinfection tunnels 'clinically and psychologically harmful': Centre tells Supreme Court

Headlines

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

DNA Special: Analysis of PM Modi’s crisp three-fold response to Opposition amid no-confidence row

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

'Used debate on no-confidence motion as election rally': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for giving 'poll speech'

‘Opposition has secret vardaan…’: PM Modi takes massive jibe at INDIA alliance, reveals ‘shuturmurg’ approach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

HomeIndia

India

Disinfection tunnels 'clinically and psychologically harmful': Centre tells Supreme Court

The central government told the Supreme Court on Monday that the use of the disinfection tunnel to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection was "clinically and psychologically harmful", following which the apex court asked the Centre why it had not banned the disinfection tunnels set up to disinfect human beings.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 03:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The central government told the Supreme Court on Monday that the use of the disinfection tunnel to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection was "clinically and psychologically harmful", following which the apex court asked the Centre why it had not banned the disinfection tunnels set up to disinfect human beings.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah had in August issued notices to the health ministry, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, seeking their replies on a PIL seeking an immediate ban on use, sale, installation, production and advertisement of disinfectant tunnels which sought to spray or fumigate disinfectants on human beings or expose human beings to ultra violet rays with a belief to disinfect them.

Following this, the Solicitor General informed the Supreme Court that appropriate directions regarding the disinfection tunnels will be issued by Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had on August 10 sought a response from the government on the issue. The top court was hearing a PIL filed by law student Gursimran Singh Narula seeking a ban on usage, installation, production, advertisement of disinfection tunnels involving spraying or fumigation of organic disinfectants for the purposes disinfecting human beings.

"However, in the guise of preventing COVID-19 many sanitisation and disinfection devices have emerged which wrongfully claim to be effective in preventing the spread of this virus.

"These include disinfection tunnels involving spraying and fumigation of disinfectants and disinfection tunnels exposing human beings to ultra violet rays with a belief of disinfecting them," the plea had submitted.

According to the plea, the World Health Organization and several health experts had warned of the side-effects of the usage of these tunnels and these were ineffective.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

Alleged flying kiss sparks row in Parliament: Smriti Irani accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'undignified conduct'

House Hunting? Here Is How To Prepare For It

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE