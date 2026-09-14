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Disha Salian Death Case: CBI lodges FIR after Bombay High Court orders fresh probe

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

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Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 01:13 PM IST

Disha Salian Death Case: CBI lodges FIR after Bombay High Court orders fresh probe
Disha Salian (Image Source: File Photo/ANI)
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the case.

Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The development comes after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding Salian's death. During an earlier hearing, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande had raised concerns over the registration of only an ADR despite allegations by Salian's family that she was murdered.

The court had also noted that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Salian's family even five years after her death.

Following the court's direction, Salian's father, Satish Salian, had said that he had provided investigating authorities with details of the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death and expressed confidence that the proceedings would begin soon.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Satish Salian said he had told investigators what he knew about the events surrounding his daughter's death and provided names of several individuals whom he wanted authorities to examine.

“I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days,” he said.

“The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served,” he added.

The CBI probe has also drawn attention from Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who recently expressed hope in the investigation.

Sharing a video on social media, Shweta said, “Truth has its own power… it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated.”

She welcomed the CBI inquiry into Salian's case, saying it had given hope to many of Rajput's followers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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