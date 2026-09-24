FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident: 'Ask the girl who faced...'

Neeraj slams BJP MLA Maithili for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident

India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims he got only Rs 35,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh | Watch

India's Got Latent: Ajaz Khan calls show scripted after contestant claims

Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Salian to submit major evidence before CBI a day after Aditya Thackeray refuses to apologise

Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Salian to submit major evidence before CBI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Salian to submit major evidence before CBI a day after Aditya Thackeray refuses to apologise

Satish Salian is also expected to demand that the concerned officials be called for questioning at the earliest and that strict action be taken against those found responsible.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

Disha Salian Case: Father Satish Salian to submit major evidence before CBI a day after Aditya Thackeray refuses to apologise
Disha Salian, Satish Salian (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, along with his lawyer, will visit the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Mumbai after 2 pm on Thursday to submit several pieces of evidence related to the case.

Satish Salian is also expected to demand that the concerned officials be called for questioning at the earliest and that strict action be taken against those found responsible.

The development comes amid a continuing legal dispute involving Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Satish Salian.

On Thursday, Thackeray issued a formal legal response rejecting the Rs 500-crore defamation notice sent by Salian.

In the response, Thackeray denied the allegations of defamation and refused to issue an apology, withdraw his social media posts or pay compensation.

"The characterisation of the posts as false, malicious or defamatory of Shri Satish Salian is rejected in full. The demand for Rs 500 crore as "compensation and damages" is arbitrary and unsupported by any pleaded basis, computation or identified loss. No apology, withdrawal, payment or other compliance is called for," the letter stated.

Thackeray’s legal counsel also argued that the social media posts dated September 16 on X did not mention or name Satish Salian."The notice does not identify any particular sentence, expression or imputation in either publication which expressly refers to Satish Salian. Nor does it demonstrate, from the publication itself, that the words complained of refer to him," the response said.

The legal response further argued that comments concerning a prolonged political and media campaign could not be converted into actionable defamation by inserting an individual’s name.

"The attempt is instead to construct the alleged imputation by combining the impugned posts with the complaint, the writ proceedings, media reports and surrounding political events. Such collateral material cannot be used to rewrite the publication or manufacture an actionable imputation which is absent from its text. Such an exercise cannot substitute for the actual words published," it added.

The response stated that Thackeray had denied every allegation and claim made in the legal notice, describing them as false, misconceived and legally unsustainable.

Earlier, on September 19, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Satish Salian, said a legal notice demanding an apology and Rs 500 crore in compensation had been sent to Thackeray.

Speaking to ANI, Ojha said, "One of our junior lawyers is serving a notice right now. The notice demands an apology and a Demand Draft (DD) for Rs 500 crore in compensation. Everyone is equal under the Constitution. Regarding the threat he issued, saying he wouldn't let us practice law, we came here to show them: 'Look, we are coming right to your doorstep to serve this notice.' Bring as many goons as you want; do whatever you please."

Disha Salian was found dead in Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Her death was initially recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).She died days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death also led to a high-profile investigation and public controversy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident: 'Ask the girl who faced...'
Neeraj slams BJP MLA Maithili for saying 'Bihar is safe' after Jamui incident
Dalal Street Bloodbath: Rs 4 lakh crore wiped out as oil spike, geopolitical fears hammer markets
Dalal Street Bloodbath: Rs 4 lakh crore wiped out due to oil spike, geopolitics
NEET PG 2026 Result Out: Check how to download scorecard from natboard.edu.in; Know category-wise cut-off and more
NEET PG 2026 Result Out: Check how to download scorecard from natboard.edu.in
Goa SIR Row: Opposition slams EC after report claims 97 eligible voters left out of final roll
Goa SIR Row: Opposition slams EC after report claims 97 eligible voters left out
After three years overseas, IPL auction returns to India with Goa as 2027 venue
After three years overseas, IPL auction returns to India with Goa as 2027 venue
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement