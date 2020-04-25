'Discussions are underway': Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on possible lockdown extension

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that discussion is underway on whether or not the administration is planning to extend the lockdown or provide certain relaxation in the national capital.

"Discussions are underway. Whatever is finalised, will be started only after 30th April," Jain said.

The total number of the containment zones in the national capital stands at 92. 138 new cases were reported in the national capital on Friday taking the total number of cases to 2514. Out of the total positive cases, 1604 are active. A total of 857 patients have been discharged to date.

On being asked about the certain staff members of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital testing positive for COVID-19, Jain said, "several people have tested positive in Jahangirpuri area. The hospital is located in this area and some positive cases have been found here too."

On the topic of plasma therapy being administered on COVID-19 patients in Delhi, Jain said that plasma therapy has been given to 6 patients in Delhi, so far, out of which four of them have almost recovered.

"We have administered plasma therapy to 6 patients in Delhi, so far. 4 patients were given the therapy four days back. Those who were administered 4 days back have almost recovered. All of them were critical patients & results are very encouraging," Jain said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed that the plasma therapy has been conducted on some coronavirus patients and it has shown encouraging results.

“In the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Till now the results are encouraging," Kejriwal said during a press conference.

The CM further said, “We are happy with the positive results shown by 4 patients. Blood & plasma is ready for 2-3 other patients that we have at the LNJP hospital, we may give them the plasma therapy today."

Kejriwal was addressing a joint press briefing with Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver & Biliary Science, Delhi.

He also said that the Centre had given permission only for limited trials of plasma therapy on serious patients at the LNJP hospital, adding that he will seek permission for more patients next week.