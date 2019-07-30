'Discovery' shows PM Narendra Modi's love for the wild

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian to feature in 'Man vs Wild' — a widely watched programme worldwide on Discovery channel that features inimitable daring Bear Grylls.

In a trailer released on Monday, PM Modi can be seen sitting in an inflatable dinghy pushed into the wading waters of the river inside Jim Corbett national park and understanding the jungle hunting techniques.

Breaking the news, Grylls tweeted, "Biggest announcement of the year coming tomorrow morning...we get to take one of the world's most powerful leaders into the wild..."

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into the Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery," added Grylls who has done a similar programme with US President Barack Obama too.

In a statement released by Discovery, PM Modi said, "For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it."

"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," he added.

The news took the social media by storm as fans of Grylls in India got awestruck of seeing him with PM Modi that too in an Indian forest.

The show will be a frank and freewheeling journey that will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.