Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Discovered power to...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pens note on Bharat Jodo Yatra's 2nd anniversary

Anil Ambani's RInfra eyes EV market; know how this might affect brother Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries

Varanasi-Agra in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

‘Use it a lot for…’: Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals ChatGPT, AI feature he uses most

Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

Japan's Prince Hisahito becomes 1st royal male to turn 18 in 40 years; know why its historic milestone

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

9 richest film families of Bollywood

9 richest film families of Bollywood

8 high protein breakfast with no eggs

8 high protein breakfast with no eggs

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

This south star demanded vanity van even before Rajinikanth, had five bodyguards when Thalaiva had only one, he is...

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’

HomeIndia

India

'Discovered power to...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pens note on Bharat Jodo Yatra's 2nd anniversary

Rahul Gandhi launched the yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022. It culminated on January 30, 2023, as he capped the ambitious 145-day journey in Srinagar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 02:58 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Discovered power to...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pens note on Bharat Jodo Yatra's 2nd anniversary
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the second anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the yatra proved that Indians were inherently loving people and "today our mission remains to ensure that the voice of love is heard in every corner of the country".

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra taught me the beauty of silence. In the midst of cheering crowds and slogans, I discovered the power to tune out the noise and focus entirely on the person next to me -- to truly listen," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"In those 145 days, and the two years since, I've listened to thousands of Indians from diverse backgrounds. Each voice has carried wisdom, teaching me something new, and each has represented our beloved Bharat Mata," the former Congress chief said.

The yatra proved that Indians are inherently loving people, he said.

"When I started this journey I said love will conquer hate and hope will defeat fear, today our mission remains the same -- to ensure the voice of Bharat Mata, the voice of love is heard in every corner of our beloved country," Gandhi said, using the hashtag 'Bharat judne tak'.

Gandhi launched the yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022. It culminated on January 30, 2023, as he capped the ambitious 145-day journey in Srinagar.

During the course of the march, Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings, and 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

With more than 4,000 kilometres under his belt, Gandhi managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors. The march witnessed participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides, writers and military veterans, including former Army chief Gen (Retd) Deepak Kapoor and ex-Navy chief Admiral (Retd) L Ramdas, and noted people such as former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram also participated in the yatra.

Opposition leaders such as the National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, People's Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut, and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule also walked alongside Gandhi at various points during the march.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sarika AK, who battled cerebral palsy, yet cracked UPSC exam with commendable rank of...

Meet Sarika AK, who battled cerebral palsy, yet cracked UPSC exam with commendable rank of...

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav's 'crazy dream' of making film passes through test of love, friendship

Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav's 'crazy dream' of making film passes through test of love, friendship

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail, challenging CBI arrest today

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail, challenging CBI arrest today

Boeing’s Starliner returns to Earth without NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, watch video

Boeing’s Starliner returns to Earth without NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement