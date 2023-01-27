Search icon
Dirtiest trains in India: Here are Indian Railways' 10 most unsanitary trains

Along with Twitter, people are also complaining to the Indian Railways on the Rail Madad app about the unsanitary state of train coaches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

The passengers on the Garib Rath to Rajdhani Express are facing the problem of uncleanliness and unhygienic because of the unsanitary conditions of the coach despite efforts to maintain by Indian railways. Along with Twitter, people are also complaining to the Indian Railways on the Rail Madad app about the unsanitary state of train coaches. In Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath, there were at least 81 complaints of filth in December alone.

Here are 10 trains where Indian railways have gotten the most complaints about sanitation

The Rail Madad app reports that the Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath train is the dirtiest, according to complaints (Most Dirty Trains in India). This train runs from the Punjabi city of Amritsar to the Bihari district of Saharsa. This train is overcrowded on this route from both sides. There have been a total of 81 complaints of poor sanitation in this train. People have expressed their displeasure over the dirty coach, restroom, nd sink cabin.

Following this, 64 complaints were made about the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Bandra Swaraj Express train, 61 complaints were made about the Bandra-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Swaraj Express train, and 57 complaints were submitted about the Ferozepur-Agartala Tripura Sundari Express train. The lack of cleanliness in these trains has drawn complaints from passengers.

While 35 complaints about filth were made on the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train, 50 were made on the Amritsar Clone Special train, 40 were made on the Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Puja Express train, and 52 were made on the Anand Vihar-Jogbani Seemanchal Express train travelling from Delhi to Bihar.

In a single month, Railways received 1079 complaints about these 10 trains in which complaints about unsanitary conditions, a lack of water, dirty blankets and sheets, and damaged seats were mentioned.

