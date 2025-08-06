DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

India's aviation watchdog has taken a major action against a designated examiner. The examiner in question has been suspended for six months. Designated examiners notably play a key role in certifying pilot competency and thereby ensuring passenger safety. Read on to know more on this.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended a designated examiner of the Indian airline Akasa Air over procedural lapses during pilot skill tests, reports said. India's top civil aviation regulator has also cancelled the tests conducted by the examiner, and ordered a reset for trainee pilots. Designated examiners notably play an instrumental role in certifying pilot competency and thereby ensuring passenger safety.

What did the DGCA say in its order?

In an ordered dated July 29, the DGCA said the designated examiner had been suspended for a period of six months. "Refer to e-mail dated 26.05.2025 by Director Training of Akasa Air, the case has been examined and based on the personal bearing and review of procedural deviations and findings during the check session conducted by Designated Examiner, DE approval is hereby suspended for a period of six months," the aviation watchdog said in its order. It further warned the examiner to stick to regulatory compliances and standards in the future.

How did Akasa Air respond to DGCA's action?

A spokesperson for Akasa Air said safety is of utmost priority at the airline. "Each designated examiner (DE) and every other employee of the company upholds this standard in its highest form, at all times. The primary objective of any designated examiner at Akasa is to ensure that all training and assessments are professional, and meet prescribed regulatory and safety standards without any fear of passing unsatisfactory candidates," the spokesperson said in an official statement. Akasa Air is a relatively-new low-cost airline founded by late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veteran Vinay Dube. It had started operations three years ago, in August 2022.