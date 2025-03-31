INDIA
The personnel from Nabi Karim police station in Central Delhi nabbed Sanoj Mishra from Ghaziabad after a woman accused him of raping her many times with the promise of giving a role in a film.
What did victim tell Delhi Police?
The victim told the police that the accused contacted her through TikTok and Instagram and called her to meet in Jhansi. After she had refused him to meet, he warned her to commit suicide.
The victim has claimed that the accused took to a resort, gave her drinks laced with sedatives and raped her. He also filmed her in compromising positions and threatened to make all the photographs public.
He offered her a role in a film and asked her to move to Mumbai, where he again raped her several times. The victim told the police that she was forced to abort three times and threatened several times.
Who is Monalisa?
Accused Sanoj Mishra hit the headlines a few weeks back when he met Monalisa at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj and offered her a role in his forthcoming movie, 'The Diary of 2025'.
He also announced that he would train Monalisa before the film shooting began.
