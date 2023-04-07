Director of Gurgaon's ILD Greens society's director to be blacklisted, here's why

Gurgaon (File)

Gurgaon's town and country planning department has taken a strict action against the directors of the real estate company behind ILD Greens society after receiving repeated complaints from residents. They have initiated a departmental probe against the company. They have also recommended stay on the sale and purchase of the company's real estate properties to the director general of the body.

The company had been asked to provide amenities like electricity, water etc. However, this was not complied with. After this, the body has initiated proceedings under the act to blacklist the company.

Here's what happened: Jubilant Mall Private Limited had received the license to develop LID Greens between 2008 and 2011. They received the occupancy certificate in 2016. The precondition to issuing OC was that the company would take connections of electricity and water supply from DHBVN and HSVP. Till then, the company will assume the onus of supplying the amenities to these companies. However, water connection wasn't provided.

The residents of the society were completely dependent on water tankers for water. In the absence of payment, the water tanker supplier had stopped supply on several occasions. Sometimes, the electricity company snaps their electric connection. On Wednesday, a company picked up their generator in the absence of lease payments.

The department has asked the body to black list the company and stop sale and purchase of properties in the name of the company's directors.

The company's director had reached the meetings with the authorities where he was asked to provide the amenities. However, he didn't comply.

They have prepared the 33 KVA substation.

The company is also accused of not complying with fire safety rules.