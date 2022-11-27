Search icon
'Dimple Yadav zindabad' slogans raised from railway announcement system at Etawah station

Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

'Dimple Yadav zindabad' slogans raised from railway announcement system at Etawah station (Photo: Twitter/Dimple Yadav)

Passengers at the Etawah railway station in Uttar Pradesh were shocked when they heard an appeal from the railway enquiry announcement system to support Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Dimple Yadav in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, where a bypoll has been slated for December 5.

Reports suggest slogans like 'Dimple Yadav Zindabad' and 'make Dimple Bhabhi victorious' were raised by some miscreants who barged into the inquiry section on Saturday night. The enquiry system is used for the announcement regarding the running status of the trains and their platform numbers.

Dimple, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded from the seat, which has been represented by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Polling in Mainpuri will be held on December 5, while counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Amid a deteriorating relationship with nephew Akhilesh Yadav, the PSPL chief agreed to campaign for the SP chief's wife in the upcoming bypoll.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments -- Mainpuri, Bhogaon, Kishni, Karhal and Jaswant Nagar. In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won the Karhal, Kishni and the Jaswant Nagar seats, while the BJP won the Mainpuri and the Bhogaon seats.

Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal assembly seat is part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and so is Jaswant Nagar, which is represented by Shivpal Yadav.

